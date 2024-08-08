The survival genre is one that’s increasingly stuffed with games that seem to suck up all the attention and light, with little left for anyone looking to challenge the big names. Titles like Manor Lords, Once Human, Valheim, Palworld, Soulmask, and Rust all form a rock solid wall which means it can be tough to break through. Gaslamp fantasy game Nightingale is one that has hit that wall head on, with a tough launch which has seen its Steam numbers struggle in the months following. Thankfully, developer Inflexion Games is working on a big relaunch for the title, and the first details are out now.

Titled Nightingale: Realms Rebuilt, this colossal patch looks to turn the good ship around and help it head to calmer – and more populated – waters. It doesn’t appear to be a revamp as drastic as the one Final Fantasy XIV undertook after its first disastrous launch, but it is still a hefty reworking of nearly every aspect of the survival game.

First in the firing line is progression. Previously this was a bit of a scattered mess, with players having to complete quests and visit disparate merchants in order to unlock the recipes they need to craft stuff and level up their gear score. In Realms Rebuilt that’s all going away with a new progression menu that should simplify and unify everything all under one roof. This will all be fuelled through use of Essence, which you can extract from items and resources, but will primarily be grabbed by completing quests, challenges, and visiting points of interest.

One of the biggest pain points players have had so far was related to build limits, something the developer has gone on record to address. With Realms Rebuilt these limits will both be simplified and massively increased, helping make building much more satisfying to partake in. Two limits will now apply to buildings. The first refers to how many building pieces you can have in a structure and the developer states that this has been tripled from its former value. The second limit covers how many structures and pieces you’ve constructed across the entire realm, with an indicator letting you know if you’re close to hitting it.

As these changes – and the ones that are yet unannounced – are so drastic, this update will launch alongside a reset which means players will have to start a new character. You’ll be able to save your current stuff and Estate in offline mode, but no future updates will apply to that particular save.

There’s also new weapons incoming, a building tileset which combines an Italian feel with Georgian aesthetics, some deadly magic that’ll be hitting the game, and more. With this reveal being only the first half of the planned Nightingale revamp, there’s plenty still in the works for fans to get their teeth into.

There’s no launch date for the Nightingale: Realms Rebuilt update yet, but the developer promises that it’s coming soon. You can get more information about what’s incoming over on the official Steam post.

