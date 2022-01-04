The AGDQ 2022 schedule kicks off this weekend with Nioh 2

It’s a new year, and you know what that means: it’s time to think “oh, crap, AGDQ is this weekend!” Yes, Awesome Games Done Quick, the annual speedrunning marathon, returns to ring in the new year once again with another selection of extremely skillful players completing games very quickly.

AGDQ 2022 kicks off on Sunday, January 9 at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT with an any% featherless run of Nioh 2 on PlayStation 5 by AxelSanGo. Day one PC games include a 25 minute run of PCGamesN’s GOTY, Deathloop, a very glitcher 12 minute run of Axiom Verge 2, and a 1:15:00 run of the excellent indie Death’s Door.

The thing I’m most looking forward to seeing is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which will be run by Mitchriz in just under three hours – blindfolded. That’ll take place near the end of the event on Saturday, January 15, ahead of the finale, which will see dlimes13 taking on Metal Gear Solid with all bosses on extreme difficulty.

You can see the full schedule over on the official site. Expect the specific times to continue shifting over the course of the week.

Alas, it doesn’t look like KZ_FREW is on the schedule this time, but I’m just going to point you toward his delightful GTA3 run from last year instead.