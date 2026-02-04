Nioh 3's demo has me hooked before the soulslike's release, and you could get the full game for just $1

16.2 hours. That's what my Nioh 3 demo playtime states, and despite not even launching just yet, it's got me with a demonic-drenched hook, line, and sinker. A ridiculous amount of mechanics and items to unlock gives the new Team Ninja game a good shot at being the best soulslike around for building your character, but the looter-style elements also give you that push to grind more. It's a game I'm happily paying full price for, but if you're lucky, well, you could get it for $1 / £1.

I'm incredibly biased about this series, but I have every reason to be. Nioh 3 follows on from its fantastic predecessor - and if you had to put me in a room to pick between Nioh 2 or Elden Ring, I'm picking the former every day. The density of systems and the variety of builds possible make it complex at first, but it's far more engaging for further playthroughs, and Nioh 3's demo proves that's not changing. On the contrary, the small slice of the upcoming PC game has even more to uncover.

Nioh 3 sees you play as Tokugawa Takechiyo (there's still character creation, don't worry), about to become the next Shogun. Unsurprisingly, this doesn't go to plan, and Takechiyo's younger brother, Tokugawa Kunimatsu, is consumed by envy and evil, leading a horde of yokai to attack the shogun-to-be. The era of peace comes to an end, and now it's up to you to transcend time in order to save Japan.

Of course, the narrative thread of having to fight off evil is fine, at least so far. Nioh 3's gameplay is where it finally cements itself as an essential addition to the genre, allowing you to switch between two stances - Samurai Stance or Ninja Stance - on the fly, each with its own gear, weapons, and guardian spirits. One has a focus on Ki (stamina) regeneration, while another focuses on speed and quick dodges to survive against foes.

Each stance has its own strengths and weaknesses, and considering that you can go from the powerful swing of a Samurai's Odachi, before going fast and vicious with a Kursarigama, whipping around like the wind itself, I was enchanted with the entire demo. Unsurprisingly, the enemies and bosses are just as powerful as you, even more so in many cases, and they'll put up a good fight. Fortunately, even losing to them, Nioh 3 remained brilliant, with less frustration and more fun than most soulslikes offer.

The Nioh 3 demo is just part of the full experience, but if you're hoping to play the full game, you could get it for just a dollar. That's right - a brand new triple-A delight for $1 / £1, thanks to the Fanatical Mystery Star Bundle. Each $1 / £1 you spend is a Steam key, but you'll also get a chance to win a Shooting Star, each filled with new releases like Nioh 3, Crimson Desert, and more.

Of course, it's only a small chance, but even if you don't get Nioh 3, you're still getting a game out of it, whether it's a classic triple-A gem or an underloved indie you've never had the chance to play. Fortunately, you can also buy more Mystery Stars, with 25 Stars setting you back just $16.99 / £16.99, bringing it to under a dollar.

Scoring Nioh 3 for 1.4% of the retail price is certainly a win in my book, and while the odds are low, winning it might be the most exciting experience of my life. Sure, getting married and having kids is great, but winning Nioh 3 for a buck? That might just win.