Get a free Steam key for Nioh 3, the latest soulslike that is as fun as it is frustrating

Like any of the best soulslikes, Nioh 3 can be frustrating. Learning attack patterns and using the right gear to take on foes of all sizes, from those little demonic creatures to the large yokai, is part of the core experience. Luckily, Nioh 3 also manages to strike a balance between stress and excitement, grabbing my attention for hours on end as I slash my way through Team Ninja's latest entry in the franchise. If you're hoping to score this triple-A game for free, well, our latest giveaway could be the prime opportunity for one lucky player.

Nioh 3 features similar gameplay to the last two entries, but with a fresh story and mechanics, so you don't need to go back and play the previous games. Instead, your protagonist is about to become the Shogun, but your younger brother is envious of you (typical sibling behavior) and unleashes yokai across Japan (not-so-typical sibling behavior), forcing you to transcend time and save the fate of the country. Absolutely no pressure.

After the opening, you'll be thrust into a chaotic world overrun with yokai and plenty of foes willing to strike you down. Fortunately, with a looter-style gear system, you'll be armed with powerful gear in no time, and with the option to switch between Samurai Stance and Ninja Stance instantaneously, you'll also get access to two different sets of equipment. Sometimes, you'll need mighty and powerful slices as a samurai, before switching out for speedy slashes and quick dodges as a ninja.

It captures the essence of a soulslike, making even small fights feel risky, but Team Ninja's talent for action games also makes the combat fluid and engaging. Fast pacing and chaotic battles have kept me hooked, and even though I'm pulling my hair out at dying over and over again, at least I'm having a good time. Going bald is the least of my worries right now; I'm more concerned about getting to the end.

If you're hoping to give Nioh 3 a try, but you've not got a copy yet, hold fire! For one lucky US player, we're giving away a free Steam key for the game, thanks to Fanatical. All you need to do is A: be based in the US, and B: add your information into the box below and complete the required entry criteria. Please note that this giveaway ends on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 7am PT / 10am ET.



PCGN - Nioh 3 Steam key (US Only) from Fanatical





Not a US player or just hoping to buy the game? Well, you can also grab Nioh 3 at a discount at Fanatical, with a new release at a great 12% off already, making it just $61.59 / £57.19. That's cheaper than Steam, so if you're going to buy it anyway, you may as well get it at a lower price.