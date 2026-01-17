Nioh 3 looks like an excellent sequel to my favorite soulslike, and you can get a pre-order discount right now

I know that many soulslike enjoyers will put FromSoftware as the titan of the genre, and that's fair - they make the best soulslikes, and with the Dark Souls series, they thrust the subgenre of action-RPGs into the spotlight. However, Team Ninja doesn't get enough respect as one of FromSoft's biggest rivals, and with Nioh 3 on the horizon, it's time to give them the recognition they deserve - and what better time to pre-order than when you can get a special discount?

While Elden Ring and Dark Souls have more thoughtful, slower-paced combat, Nioh 3 is a lot faster. Like the previous game, Team Ninja's latest outing forces you to adapt quickly, varying up your actions on the fly as you switch between Samurai and Ninja Styles. It looks like it's going to be intense, gripping, and controller-destroying fun. Based on how much I adored Nioh 2 alone, I'm all in.

Like Elden Ring before it, which moved the Dark Souls-style atmosphere and combat to an open-world epic, Nioh 3 is, well, doing the same thing. Dropping you into a tense battlefield with folklore-style monsters is a recipe for success in my eyes (I am a sucker for Yokai and other supernatural creatures). I poured over 50 hours into Nioh 2 in one week, and you can bet your Yokai-slaying butt I'm going to do that again with the latest entry.

As a triple-A game released in 2026, it's a $70 release. This isn't unusual nowadays, and in all honesty, I've come to expect my most anticipated titles to be closer to the $100 mark - especially if I want the higher editions. However, it doesn't need to be that way. If you're looking to pre-order Nioh 3 and get ready for launch day, it's just $61.59 / £57.19 at Fanatical, giving you a 12% discount before the game's even out.

If you want some extra little goodies with your purchase, the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game also has a 12% discount, netting you the season pass, equipment sets to make your character look even more stylish, and the game itself. As someone who believes that the Nioh 2 Complete Edition is the best version of the game, I think getting the season pass with the deluxe is the best way to go - but if you haven't played the other Nioh games, it might be best to go for standard, so you can see whether you want to buy the future DLCs later.

So, if you're anything like me and love to start the New Year with more videogames, then grab Nioh 3 from Fanatical - it's cheaper than you'll find it on Steam.