One of the best Souls-likes is now free on Epic

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This time, we’ve got a surprise – not only are we getting the post-apocalyptic strategy-survival game, Sheltered, we’re also getting Nioh: The Complete Edition, one of the finest Souls-style RPG games out there.

You can grab both Nioh and Sheltered from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page from now until Thursday, September 16 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, at which point it’ll be replaced by another freebie. As always, you’ll ‘purchase’ the games at a price of zero dollars, and they’ll remain in your library just like any game you might pay money for.

Nioh: The Complete Edition features both the base game and three major story expansions: Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed’s End. “In the age of samurai,” as a handy bit of marketing copy explains, “a lone traveler must fight his way through the vicious warriors and supernatural Yokai that infest the land in order to find that which he seeks.” In other words, it’s samurai Dark Souls.

Next week, we can look forward to Speed Brawl, “a 2D combat-racer about moving fast and hitting hard”, and Tharsis, “a turn-based space strategy game. With dice. And cannibalism.”

There are also plenty of free Steam games to check out, if you’re picky about where you get your free stuff.