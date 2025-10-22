New No Man's Sky update makes the most of its brilliant ship overhaul, giving you more reasons to explore the stars

The new No Man's Sky Breach update has just arrived, and developer Hello Games is building on the huge success of its Voyagers expansion with a cargo hold full of reasons to spend more time out in the void. It's comfortably one of the best space games on PC these days, but the No Man's Sky team shows no signs of slowing down. The Breach update packs in plenty of fresh opportunities among the stars, with wrecked crafts to investigate, a selection of Atlas ship upgrades to earn, and even a special, scary story for the Halloween season.

Voyagers saw No Man's Sky soaring back into six-figure Steam player counts for the first time since its launch, and with good reason. Hello Games completely redesigned ships to allow entire crews to travel together and enjoy the on-board life. Founder Sean Murray says "it has provided some of my favorite moments of these last nine years," and that the response "made us instantly excited to work on a new update." No Man's Sky Breach is the result, and it takes full advantage of the sandbox game's major overhaul.

If you're looking for more ship-building options, salvaging the new space wrecks will be a go-to source of upgrades. You'll find them dotted across the galaxies, and taking them apart gives you an excuse to put your space-walking skills to the test. "Floating in space outside of your ship has really resonated with players and provides these tranquil moments of calm that I love," Murray remarks.

"Many such wrecks have begun to appear throughout the far reaches of space, and there are rewards for the bravest of Travellers prepared to scavenge from them," Murray teases, "including new vertical and structural parts, which allow players to build colossal ships, and rare, glowing Atlas-themed wings, engines, and features." That's right; among the additions you'll find a range of components inspired by The Atlas, complete with its signature red-and-black look.

Launching alongside the update is the Breach expedition, which is all about those rare purple-star solar systems. "The planets in these systems are particularly fun to explore with their deeper oceans, incredible terrains, and volatile gas giants," Murray explains, adding that the expedition "guides players towards the new space wrecks, and is a great way to salvage some new, rare ship parts."

More specifically, the expedition will take you across "a desolate and abandoned universe" to discover the fate of an abandoned hulk found at the edge of space. If you manage to navigate there and successfully salvage its wreckage, and you'll unlock unique parts and modules for your ship-building workshop, all while uncovering a sinister tale "suitable for the Halloween season."

The No Man's Sky Breach update is out now. You can read through the full patch notes courtesy of Hello Games.

