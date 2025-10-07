No Man's Sky drops to its lowest price, but the deal is blasting off very soon

Few games have a comeback story quite like No Man's Sky, the galaxy-hopping adventure of a lifetime set amongst endless stars. After a tumultuous launch, one that would've ended most studios, it is now one of the best space games ever made, and after years of constant updates, No Man's Sky is better than ever before, and with Fanatical now offering it at its lowest ever price, it's an ideal time to buy.

The game offers you the chance to answer your questions about the universe, survive against all odds while exploring dangerous planets, or build a base, create a starship, or, well, I could go on. No Man's Sky is full of amazing content that will let you become the astronaut of your dreams. As someone who has always been ridiculously nerdy about space, I've been playing the game since launch and have absolutely loved every minute.

A lot has changed in almost ten years since No Man's Sky's initial launch. What was once an overpromised, underwhelming survival game from a budding indie developer is now one of the best RPGs for sci-fi-loving geeks like myself. There's enough content to find across the billions of stars, no matter your playstyle.

The main premise is simple. You awaken on a planet amongst the stars, and then must repair your spaceship in the hopes of exploring the universe, while also upgrading your gear and your vehicle to explore further and for longer. For example, you may end up on a toxic planet that requires the right equipment to survive longer, or else you'll have to keep running back to the safety of your ship in order to stay alive.

However, No Man's Sky allows you to really do whatever you want, with the creativity that the best sandbox games offer. You can finetune the difficulty to make your adventures easier or harder, head on special missions with Expeditions, or utilise the creative freedom you're given to build a huge base or freighter ship. The galaxies are yours to discover.

As someone who loved No Man's Sky at launch and continues to enjoy it almost a decade later, it's worth every penny - I know I've spent enough time in Hello Games' universe to get my money's worth - but it's an even better experience at its lowest price. Right now, you can grab No Man's Sky at Fanatical for just $23.99 / £19.99. However, you don't have long, as this deal ends on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

If the stars have been calling for you, then No Man's Sky's latest discount isn't one to miss, especially if you're looking for something that will keep you occupied while you wait for your most anticipated upcoming PC games to arrive. If you're after other recommendations, our list of the best PC games is also filled with tons of great experiences to lose yourself in.

