No Man’s Sky expedition turns out to be a massive Mass Effect Easter egg

If you’re a No Man’s Sky fan, you’ll probably have been getting stuck into the latest expedition, Beachhead, which has been taking players on quite the trip across the space game’s galaxy. But, not is all as it seems, as it turns out there’s one heck of an Easter egg at its conclusion, which Mass Effect fans will be sure to spot a mile off. Naturally, there are spoilers ahead, folks!

The latest No Man’s Sky expedition – a kind of shared, seasonal experience introduced to the game in March – has got players trying to wrap their heads around what a mysterious device called a ‘Historiographical Dosimeter’ was, and how it works. Today, the mystery comes to an end, as players will discover that lying in wait at the end of the voyage is the legendary SSV Normandy SR-1 from Mass Effect. There’s a clip below to show you this in action, if you’re keen for a peep.

As fans of BioWare’s action-RPG games series will know, the Normandy is the enormous, multi-deck, literal flagship of the series, and it’s pretty darn distinctive – though it looks pleasingly at home in Hello Games’ space survival game, too.

The good news is that you’ll be able to add the Normandy SR-1 to your frigate fleet for good, too, as Hello explains in a press release. But, you only have until May 31 to get stuck into the expedition, so if you’re keen, you’d better get it wrapped up before then.

The Easter egg comes as Mass Effect gets its Legendary Edition, which launched a week ago. You can check out our Mass Effect: Legendary Edition review here if you’re keen to know more now that it’s here, and we have a handy Mass Effect Legendary Edition romance options guide, too, if your Commander Shepard is looking for the one(s).