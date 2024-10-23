One of the most impressive things about the No Man’s Sky redemption is that Hello Games never seems truly satisfied. Not content with merely righting the ship and delivering on its initial promises, the developer continues to unleash update after update, pushing what’s already PC’s best space sandbox game to new and greater heights. Next on the list is something rather fitting for Halloween seasons, as the especially creepy new event No Man’s Sky: The Cursed is unleashed upon the universe, bringing battles “at a scale not seen before.”

This No Man’s Sky update stretches and distorts the very fabric of reality, taking place in what Hello Games describes as “a sort of twilight universe that straddles the boundary between one reality and the next.” In this latest expedition for the space game, you’ll be haunted by visions and voices seeping in from another dimension – and that’s just the start. As things escalate, you’ll begin to encounter ghostly beings floating across the boundary, presenting dangerous new enemies and culminating in those grand-scale boss battles.

Of course, such an unusual event requires a similarly special ship, and Hello Games has your back with the first flying saucer in No Man’s Sky. The Boundary Herald Starship is your safe haven for the event, while your exosuit’s typical hazard protection capabilities have been replaced with a new Anomaly Suppressor. You’ll need to ensure this is maintained if you’re to stay safe as the very universe breaks down around you.

Crucially, you won’t have hyperdrive technology during the event, meaning no warps between star systems. Instead, you’ll have to carefully plan your route through an ancient portal network to travel across large distances. To help you find your way, you could listen to the mysterious voices that you’re hearing, which provide you with guidance, directions, and even strange blueprints. Or perhaps you’ll choose to not trust a word they say.

A new expedition means a fresh set of rewards, and The Cursed is no different. Of course, the ultimate goal is that UFO, but you’ll also be able to pick up bioluminescent pets and a special exosuit look inspired by everyone’s favorite eldritch being, Cthulhu. Will you successfully maintain your sanity against this newfound pressure, or succumb to the call of the world of glass?

The Cursed expedition arrives in No Man’s Sky today, Wednesday October 23, and is expected to run for approximately three weeks. You can learn more via the No Man’s Sky website.

