The grand redemption of No Man’s Sky remains one of those moments I’ll always cherish. From a promising reveal to widespread launch disappointment, Hello Games continued to improve and polish its creation over the years, slowly winning back more and more fans. At this point, it comfortably sits among the best space games on Steam, outpacing the likes of Starfield for sheer depth and immersion and sitting among big hitters like Elite Dangerous and Everspace for its fantastic sense of place and the sense of exploration.

Of course, there are a lot of great space games to choose from, and players will naturally come and go over time. The arrival of the No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 1 update, however, has seen many already flocking back to action. The comprehensive overhaul focuses on “refreshing the universe” across the board, affecting everything from weather effects to waves, flora, and fauna. It also introduces new technology, including a heavy mech with a flamethrower.

As always, the new No Man’s Sky update boasts a new expedition, which this time around Hello Games founder Sean Murray says is inspired by Starship Troopers. Alongside the new mech, that should make the Worlds Part 1 update a great place for your Helldivers 2 crew to stop off if you’re looking for another game to play.

Combine that with a 60% Steam sale – the first time No Man’s Sky has seen a discount this large on the Valve platform – and the results speak for themselves. Since the update’s arrival yesterday, Wednesday July 17, No Man’s Sky has already climbed to a peak of 15,220 players in the last 24 hours, and if previous update trends are anything to go by it’s likely that we’ll see an even bigger jump over the course of the coming weekend.

No Man’s Sky is 60% off on Steam through Monday July 29, meaning you’ll pay just $23.99 / £19.99 down from its usual price of $59.99 / £49.99. This marks the first time the game has dropped by more than 50% of its base price, so if you’re tempted then now is a great time to jump in and see what it has to offer. PC Game Pass subscribers can also play No Man’s Sky at no additional cost as part of the included library.

