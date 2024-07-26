Brutal soulslike No Rest For The Wicked revamped by roguelike update

No Rest for the Wicked is one of the most striking RPG games to come out this year. Created by Moon Studios, previously responsible for Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, it offers up Diablo 4, Elden Ring, and Last Epoch style design presented through a well defined, cartoon inspired dark fantasy aesthetic. Now, several months after it first hit Early Access, No Rest for the Wicked has just expanded further with the launch of its roguelike mode.

No Rest for the Wicked is still a work in progress, and its new update marks one of the biggest changes to date for the fantasy game. Aside from a number of smaller fixes and additions, The Crucible reworks the game’s combat, introduces fresh enemy and item types, and, most importantly, adds in a roguelite system to its changed Cerim Crucible.

The Cerim Crucible was already present in the earlier version of No Rest for the Wicked, but the new patch greatly expands on it. The Crucible is now doubled in size and contains new art, unlocks much earlier in the game, and features a boon system that makes it ideal for roguelite runs that distill the base game’s design. Alongside this are tweaks to the game’s combat, which include more brutal animations and accompanying abilities, a new item category that lets players upgrade and use weapons found in the Crucible in the main game, the introduction of a mushroom inspired enemy faction, revised and enlarged regions to explore, and more. No Rest for the Wicked is now Steam Deck Verified as part of the new update, too.

If you want to check out these changes, No Rest for the Wicked is currently discounted by 20% on Steam, bringing its price down to $31.99 USD / £27.99 from now until August 8. Grab a copy right here.

