This brutal alternative to Diablo 4 and PoE 2 just added co-op, and a limited free trial has seen it skyrocket on Steam

No Rest for the Wicked feels unlike any of its ARPG rivals. Taking as much inspiration from the weighty, measured combat of Dark Souls as it does games like Diablo, the Moon Studios adventure makes the slower, more punishing action of Path of Exile 2 feel like a comparative walk in the park. Combine that with a unique, stunning look and fully hand-crafted levels, and you've got a truly memorable twist on the genre. Now, however, you can play its full campaign in co-op with up to four players at once, and you can try it free this weekend, with a hefty discount if you decide to stick with it.

Seemingly inspired by the popularity of the Dark Souls and Elden Ring seamless co-op mods, No Rest for the Wicked Together transforms the entire experience into a fully fledged co-op game. If you've struggled to take on Isola Sacra's notoriously vicious foes alone, you're finally able to bring along a friend or three to help ease the burden. It's an impressive feat for a game that was originally built to be single-player, borne of months of testing with the community.

"This update pushed us harder than anything we've shipped before," Moon Studios writes. "We tested, broke, rebuilt, and tested again to make sure co-op in Wicked feels earned, dangerous, and meaningful, not just 'more damage with friends.'" It adds that its first full co-op outing as a team was done "the Wicked way - free private realms, a shared world that remembers, solo and co-op fully balanced. No compromises."

To celebrate the launch, Moon Studios has kicked off a free weekend to give you the chance to see how far the game has come since launch, or invite any skeptical friends to join you and see how it feels. I'd certainly encourage doing so; No Rest for the Wicked makes some bold decisions that combine into an experience that's unique and striking, but won't be to everyone's tastes. It's the game's greatest strength, but also means you should give it the time of day while you're able to get a feel for it without plonking down your cash.

The numbers speak for themselves. Since the start of the free weekend, the No Rest for the Wicked player count on Steam has risen to a staggering 50,000 players. That eclipses not only its launch high of 36,276, but also brings it within touching distance of both PoE 2's current count of 55,000 and Diablo 4's all-time Steam peak at the same milestone. Granted, that's at least somewhat off the back of a free trial - but Blizzard has offered those on numerous occasions too.

The No Rest for the Wicked Together co-op update is live now, and you can try the game for free through Monday January 26. If you want to keep playing, it's 40% off through Thursday February 5, so you'll pay just $23.99 / £20.99. Give it a go here - and be sure to bring your friends along for the ride.