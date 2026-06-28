Medieval town-building sim Noble Legacy ramps up the realism with a transformative survival update

Medieval colony sim Noble Legacy has just become a lot more demanding and realistic, incorporating all manner of survival game elements into its existing blend of town building and people management. This major overhaul is "one of the largest changes since entering early access," including improved starting progression, faster access to dedicated player homes, an expansion to the wider world, and a range of stats to monitor and maintain such as hunger, warmth, energy, and hygiene. Best of all, you can even get a free dog.

Noble Legacy is approaching a full year in early access, and in that time developer Studio 369 has responded to player feedback with a gradual ramping up of more 'realistic' elements. Earlier this year, it introduced factors such as sickness and death, and this new, fittingly named Survival Update expands on those basics dramatically. That means you'll need to start a new save if you're playing in the main, progression-led Kingdom Mode, although Creative Mode worlds will be unaffected.

The changes begin right from your first night, where you'll now have to survive your first days in Greenwood before you can start establishing a proper settlement. This also serves as a way to establish the new systems and some other fundamentals: cooking, warmth, shelter, hunting, crafting, and storage will all be introduced as you learn to keep yourself alive in the wilderness. From now on, you'll need to eat enough, watch your temperature, get regular rest, and bathe yourself to wash off the grime of a hard day's graft.

As you wander the world, you'll encounter all-new lakes, ponds, and freshwater locations, along with the ability to discover a poplar forest biome (we're having a real poplar renaissance right now, with the wood variety also coming to Minecraft of late). Resources have been redistributed and rebalanced "to create a more logical and immersive gathering experience, while encouraging players to explore different regions of the map."

Wild flax has been added as a resource, and there are several more recipes to learn - roasted mushrooms, wild meat skewers, and basic craftable torches, bandages, and salves. You'll now be able to build a house of your own much earlier on, rather than having to wait for the fancier Lord's Manor to become available. You can set up a steward's workbench and desk here, and also assign your own personal bed to rest in (more on that in a second). Studio 369 says these are "the foundation for future marriage and legacy features."

As part of this transition, traditional manual saves have been traded out for a system where you record your progress by going to bed. You're free to do this during the daytime if you simply want to check in, while doing so at night will have you rest, restoring your health and energy along with removing any minor afflictions, and pushing the activity in your camp forward. "Our goal is to create greater tension, encourage preparation, and make exploration, hunting, and survival decisions feel more meaningful," the developer explains.

Still not intense enough for you? There's also the option to switch on permadeath as part of the expanded Custom Game options. "As Noble Legacy's marriage, family, and heir systems come into play, death will eventually become part of a broader legacy system where players may continue their story through a surviving heir rather than losing their entire kingdom," Studio 369 notes. "Until then, permadeath remains an optional challenge designed for players seeking a harsher survival experience."

Those elements shouldn't be too far off, either, as the team is now looking ahead to its next big milestone, which will be the Hearth and Heart Update. "While this update focuses on enduring the wilderness, Hearth and Heart will focus on the people who inhabit your kingdom," it teases. "Marriage, households, children, heirs, and legacy progression will play a much larger role in shaping your story."

The Noble Legacy Survival Update is live now, and the game is 30% off in the Steam Summer Sale, which ends on Thursday July 9, so expect to pay just $17.49 / £14.69. As a token of thanks for early access adopters, the developer is giving all existing owners the Alaunt War Dog companion DLC for free for a limited time.

"We know the journey hasn't always been smooth," it writes. "Many of you have endured bugs, balancing changes, major gameplay overhauls, save wipes, and experimental systems as we've continued building Noble Legacy into the game we envision it becoming. The Survival Update represents one of the largest transformations the game has undergone so far, and many of the systems included exist because of feedback directly from the community." It concludes, "As a small development team, we simply could not do this without you. Thank you for your patience, your support, and for believing in our vision."