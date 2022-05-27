Celebrate the Obi-Wan Kenobi show with a Darth Vader gaming chair

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney Plus, and another supermassive entry to the pop culture windmill can only mean one thing: a celebratory special edition Star Wars gaming chair. It’s the latest in the Noblechairs Hero licensed line-up of thrones, and looks fit for Darth Vader himself.

Inspired by Anakin’s penchant for black during his Sith years, the Darth Vader gaming chair is much more subtle than some of the special editions we’ve seen over the years. It features a red and blue-clad control panel and vertical stripes on the front to mimic his uniform, and both the Star Wars logo and the Dark Lord’s iconic large noggin stitched on the back.

Unfortunately, plonking your bum down on the PU leather isn’t going to grant you Force powers, but the comfort of a Noblechairs Hero can improve your posture. It has all the same features as other models in the range, including 4D armrests, adjustable height, and it can both rock and recline.

Since Noblechairs operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, it’ll be pretty pricey to import this to North America or Asia. For local folks, pre-orders are already live and will take a £424.99 / €489.90-sized bite out of your bank account. Pre-order here

If you’ve yet to dive into the show and are unfamiliar with the icon, Darth Vader explained over on The Digital Fix can tell you all you need to know about the Sith Lord. And for those that have tuned in, check out the Obi-Wan Kenobi episodes 1 and 2 review, as the titular hero has a bit of Jedi John Wick going on.