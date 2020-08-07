Noblechairs launches Doom Edition gaming chair – just in time for QuakeCon

Noblechairs is a brand that should be well known for those of you into the Twitch or YouTube gaming scenes – plenty of gaming YouTubers and streamers use this brand as their go-to gaming chair of choice. Noblechairs hosts the Epic, Hero, and Icon ranges, and now it’s added a special Doom Edition chair to its Hero range.

The Noblechair Epic range is more ‘middle of the road’, and the Hero range differs from this thanks to its increased weight capacity and taller backrest. This Doom Edition gaming chair is available to purchase from Noblechairs’ website and other retailers, and will cost $499.99 / £379.99 / 419,90 EUR.

The Hero range is the perfect choice for a Doom chair, if you ask us – something big and durable enough that it could hold Doomguy himself (so the chair shouldn’t rip and tear…), but still just as comfy and supportive as its Epic range counterparts (we’ve tried a Hero chair and can confirm just how comfy these things are).

As for the specific Doom elements, Noblechairs says that this special edition chair has “been designed to take distinctive elements from the game – making it a must-have for enthusiasts and fans of the Doom franchise. Featuring an all-black base, blood-red accents, and extraordinary design throughout, the chair features multiple rune markings, including the iconic glyph featured on the front of the chair, the mark of the Doom Slayer.”

QuakeCon is starting at 09:00 PT / 12:00 ET / 17:00 BST today, so this Doom chair has arrived just in time. In fact, Noblechairs tells us these special Doom Edition chairs will be “visible across the world as the Bethesda community managers will be proudly using them live on stream”.

This Doom Edition chair should form part of its Bethesda range, comprising Fallout, Skyrim, and Doom gaming chairs. Noblechairs has teamed up with Bethesda for these, so you can be assured you’re sitting on fully licensed artwork and designs. The red, runic-style accents are subtle enough to maintain a cohesive look, but stand out enough to give it that unmistakable Doom vibe.

According to Noblechairs, key features of this Doom Edition gaming chair are:

Adjustable lumbar support for your lower back

Memory foam embedded into the headrest for improved comfort

Durable, easy-clean, water-resistant, and breathable

Larger surface area for the seat- and backrest, optimised for long gaming sessions

Individually adjustable seat height

Supports a weight of up to 150kg

So, if you’re buzzing for QuakeCon and want the perfect chair to sit back and watch the games from – or, if you’re not going to be watching but want to feel a little more like a demon-crushing hellscape traveller – the Noblechairs Doom Edition gaming chair should be right up your alley. The perfect throne for the wannabe space marine.