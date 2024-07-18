In Nobody Wants to Die, the question isn’t just who committed a crime, but when. Under the rain-soaked neon lights of far-future New York, it’s up to hard-boiled detectives like James Karra to pick up the police’s slack and keep the peace. If you’re getting heavy L.A. Noire vibes from this so far, you’re not wrong. But anyone who misses CDPR, Cyberpunk 2077, and Night City will also feel at home here, as the breakout futuristic thriller racks up glowing Steam reviews.

Nobody Wants to Die has been compared to LA Noire and Cyberpunk before, such as in our preview. Detective James Karra brings with him similar confidence to Cole Phelps, being regarded as a legendary detective within the New York of 2329, and for good reason. His proficiency in understanding and mentally deconstructing crime scenes is thanks to not just his experience, but also tools that are unique to the detective and cyberpunk game genres.

In addition to an X-ray tool, which allows you to analyze grievous wounds as if watching a Mortal Kombat fatality, Karra is also capable of physically restoring crime scenes through the power of his time-manipulating Reconstructor. Rather than relying on eyewitness reports and educated guesses, Karra can see exactly what happened long after the crime has been committed, which is a welcome innovation to the detective formula.

The game is also just visually stunning, perfectly pairing the gritty and grimy aesthetic of a noir thriller with the retrofuturistic dystopian cityscapes of Blade Runner and Cyberpunk 2077. And if all this wasn’t enough, the game is currently on a 10% launch sale over on Steam, where it’s already earned a ‘very positive’ rating – of all the player reviews submitted for Nobody Wants to Die so far, a gigantic 87% are favorable.

