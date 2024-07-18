Norland is a Rimworld inspired medieval simulation game, out now

The launch of highly anticipated medieval building game Manor Lords is still pretty recent, giving audiences a great outlet for constructing and managing communities from a bygone time. Still, as games like Crusader Kings 3, Age of Empires 2, Northgard, For Honor, and Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord show, there’s always an appetite for further projects set in a digital recreation of the past. This makes Norland, a kingdom building and management simulator inspired by Rimworld, a compelling prospect, and its launch today in Early Access worthy of attention.

Norland is a simulation game that sees players shepherding a family of nobles from a fictional European medieval world as they vie for power in a politically fractured land. To do so, they’ll create a tiny kingdom and work to manage its safety and success as it grows strong enough to support its population. This requires paying attention to not just the nobles and their knowledge and place in the world, but also the peasants who provide the labor that keeps the kingdom going.

Norland’s Early Access launch already provides many of the features planned for its final version. Players can take control of their main characters, the nobles, as they form relationships with NPCs and explore the larger world, where they’ll encounter foreign communities from four different cultures. They can also create trade networks, form alliances and enemies through systems like diplomacy and marriage, wage war to defend or expand their fledgling kingdom, and more.

Norland is available in Early Access with a 20% discount from now until August 1 on Steam, making its price $23.99 USD / £19.99. Grab a copy right here.

