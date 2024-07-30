One of the greatest things about games is their ability to generate stories. Especially when you look at simulation games, they can be an endless source of small anecdotes – often ones that are unique to you and the way you play. Norland has ambitions of telling grand stories of heroism and treachery, much like the Crusader Kings series or Rimworld, and a new feature just added to the game should help stir up the narrative pot.

Norland sets you up as the ruler of a small fiefdom, attempting to carve out a domain fit for future generations. To do this you’ll have to manage your peasants to ensure productivity and happiness, watch out for enemy attacks and expand your borders, and keep your family on your side – or your back will soon see a knife blossom in it. It’s this last part that’s just received a big community-inspired update and should add extra spice to your next medieval simulation game story.

After the most recent patch your adult children will no now longer leave the settlement. Instead they, as well as anyone else stripped of their title, will become Lesser Lords. These hangers-on in your court come with several benefits – and several drawbacks. Elderly Lesser Lords can teach youngsters, others can be sent to the church to begin a new religious life, and titles and knighthoods can be handed out to the gaggle of minor lordlings. The negatives include being unable to give them direct tasks, they’ll sup from your table taking up resources, and they’ll foster resentment among themselves and the other lords in your lands.

All this adds an extra layer to the familial dance of diplomacy Norland asks you to undertake. You can begin to see how intrigue and subtle pruning of your family tree may become utterly necessary should your intended lineage survive to take over your lands once you reach your dotage.

Away from Lesser Lords, there’s also plenty going on with regular updates to the game. Many of these bug fixes are frankly bizarre-sounding, and are a delight to read. One of my favorites from a recent update stops Inquisition soldiers from turning into pigs and wolves. Another stops incoming soldiers attacking your city from joining up with your own reinforcements to begin a massacre. I don’t know about you but in my book those are patch notes to be proud of.

If you’d like to read more about the Lesser Lords update, you can head over to the Norland Steam page to learn more.

You can also take a look at our guide to the best medieval games on PC for your feudal fix, as well as our picks for the best city-building games you can play right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.