Norland is a game that immediately draws comparison to other titles, but somehow manages to turn itself into a fresh, unique thing. It’s got hints of Rimworld and Manor Lords in its DNA, while wrapping itself up with intrigue and diplomacy straight out of games like Crusader Kings 3. It’s also shown an admirable urge to release updates that add new features, fix bugs, and much more since it launched into early access. Now, we’ve received a vision of its future, as the next three months have been laid out thanks to a new roadmap.

The quarter roadmap for Norland shows that there’s plenty to come for the simulation game, this time focusing around adding new content that should spice up its core offering. New continent maps, resource buildings, character traits, and knowledge will all hit the game over the coming months, which should make the early game much more exciting to play through – something the developer admits needs work.

“As you can see, we aim to expand towards new content, not just gameplay features, so that the early game, which we believe currently suffers from repetition, becomes more engaging,” developer Long Jaunt writes in the Steam announcement post. “I’d like to emphasize that while the new continent maps (and their local maps) will be crafted manually, we will definitely introduce procedural generation for both in the future.”

There’ll also be seasons hitting the game, weather and time of day effects that will have an impact on warfare, UI updates, and Steam Deck support which should help you maintain your medieval lineage while on the go.

In addition to future changes, a beta branch has been opened which allows players to test out the next upcoming update. Trading, using allies in combat, and inciting rebellions are all new features coming in this update, so if you’d like to give it a try it’s available for testing now on Steam.

There’s no firm dates for when these roadmap features will be released for Norland but they are intended to be introduced over the coming three months. If you’d like to learn more, or check out the beta version of the next update, you can head over to Steam to see the full post.

