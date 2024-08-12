Underappreciated strategy game Norland shares impressive first roadmap

Of the many strategy and simulation games to come out this year so far, Norland stands out as one of the most unique. Set in a fictional medieval European landscape filled with feuding kingdoms, it offers both Rimworld and Dwarf Fortress style settlement management with the strategy and combat of games like Crusaders Kings 3, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, or Manor Lords, all wrapped up in a customizable narrative. Now, with the unveiling of a roadmap detailing the updates coming to the Early Access game over the next few months, Norland looks to continue shaping up into something special.

Norland‘s creator, Long Jaunt, has set out to introduce a number of substantial refinements and systems to the simulation game over the coming months. The new roadmap shown today gives details of what to expect from this month through to the end of October of this year, describing larger plans alongside the promise to continue offering “bug fixing and quick support throughout the entire period.”

During August, Long Jaunt will concentrate on optimizing Norland while adding in new features such as cemeteries, archer commands, and Steam Achievements. September will see further attention paid to the game’s diplomacy systems and combat design while introducing new guest characters. In October, Norland’s family tree, government relations, and city fortifications will be tweaked and expanded. As a result of these updates, new buildings, units, and resources will be added to the game as well.

