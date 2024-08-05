When you release a game into early access there’s often a rush, especially at the start, where updates come thick and fast. It’s understandable as this is the first time the public will have had the chance to play a title, with many previously unknown issues cropping up in rapid succession. That’s been the case for medieval dynasty sim Norland, whose developer has just wrapped up 15 almost-daily patches since the game launched.

With Norland being one of those games that aims for a wide degree of simulation, it’s had a lot of wild problems to deal with. We previously highlighted one where some troops would occasionally turn into pigs and there’s been many more strange patch notes cropping over over the last couple of weeks. That’s all coming to an end now, with the fifteenth daily patch dropping for the medieval game. It makes it so melee soldiers actually fight instead of waiting around, adds positive thoughts for characters doing stuff that brings them closer to their goals, and fixes plenty more bugs.

The biggest update in this patch is that, at least for now, it marks the end of the cycle of near-daily patches the game has enjoyed so far. To give developer Long Jaunt a bit of a break, and to focus on bigger things, the team will now be working to produce one patch per week instead.

If you’re worried this means there’ll be less Norland in your life, then fear not. The other thing teased in this final daily patch is the announcement of a roadmap. Long Jaunt hasn’t shown it off just yet, but it promises the next year’s updates will be mapped out shortly. Soon the community should have an idea what to expect and hopefully there’ll be plenty of opportunities for familial skulduggery ahead, in fine Norland tradition.

Patch 15 for Norland is out now and you can read the full update notes over on Steam.

