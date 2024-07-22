Last week, Hooded Horse launched yet another new title, medieval simulation game Norland, into Steam Early Access. While it’s not quite blown up to the same levels as its enormous hit Manor Lords, the publisher will be pleased to see that Norland has enjoyed a decent opening weekend when it comes to player counts and Steam reviews – although, some fans of close cousins like Rimworld are finding some pain points.

For those only hearing about Norland for the first time, it’s a simulation game that lets you control a family of nobles and turn a small settlement into an imposing kingdom. Diplomacy, a happy and loyal population, some good old-fashioned warring, and much more will be required to expand your colony and fend off enemies.

There’s been a lot of anticipation for this one – anything that combines Rimworld and medieval strategy games like Crusader Kings is bound to draw some attention to itself. A two-month delay to its launch date only added to the anticipation to play it. But now it’s finally here, and it’s been enjoyed by a healthy player base since its early access launch, peaking at just under 12,000 players on Steam.

When it comes to what players think, Norland currently has mostly positive reviews – 73% of Steam reviewers are recommending it so far, but as that number suggests, not everyone is impressed. It’s safe to say that bugs are a big contributor to negative reviews, but developer Long Juant has been coming in hot with updates, delivering four patches to the game already since it dropped. Others have taken issue with only having five main characters in your family of nobles, while there are also some balancing issues to address as well.

However, most of those jumping into Norland are loving the bustling behavior of your kingdom’s inhabitants and the wild storylines that can crop up as you expand your kingdom and develop relationships with those in your family circle.

