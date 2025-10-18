Steam Next Fest is a great time to discover new favorites, and Norse: Oath of Blood has just won itself a spot on my wishlist with a fantastic first showing. Combining the tactical combat chops of the best turn-based RPGs such as Baldur's Gate 3 and XCOM 2 with the brash charm and personality of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, its early sequences might lack polish, but they're full of flavor. Toss in some Manor Lords-style settlement building, and this is one medieval game I'll be watching with keen interest.

The Norse: Oath of Blood demo kicks off with exiled protagonist Gunnar Gripsson and his crew of battle-ready mercenaries arriving on new lands in search of a place to set up camp. They quickly strike a deal with some locals; clear out a group of bandits that have been terrorizing the region, and the residents will welcome them in and help them to build their new home. Exploration and combat is immediately reminiscent of games like Baldur's Gate 3, with the option for click-to-move or WASD controls in the overworld.

The dialogue is natural and a touch coarse in a way that will immediately appeal to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 fans. While some of the animation is far from polished, there are moments that immediately click, such as the local farmer's shocked expression when his wife insinuates that his skills in the field rather outrank those in the bedroom. It's silly, but these early interactions manage to strike the balance of feeling cheeky yet not overly gratuitous.

What got me even more on board, however, was the combat. This uses a grid system, with each member of your group bringing a distinct skill set to the table. I'm immediately enamored by the movement abilities, and relive my Into The Breach days as the Steel Judoka by having Gunnar bodily haul a foe over his shoulders and onto the ground behind him, opening them up for a finishing blow.

Elsewhere, the other abilities on show are already firing up my tactical neurons. Shield slams let you bash enemies into each other (more Into The Breach goodness), and will cause your foes to fixate on the attacker, allowing you to divert attention. Archer Sigrid has a cooldown-based ability that allows her to unleash an arrow at all foes in range, which is incredible if you're prepared to take the risk to put her in the middle of the action.

All of this is just the beginning, of course. Once the bandits are dealt with, Norse lets you get to the business of setting up camp, which you can then begin to grow into a thriving hub. You're able to recruit villagers and kit out a smithy, armory, and workshop, making trades and gathering resources to improve your gear.

Eventually, the full game will invite you to take the fight to the treacherous Steinarr Far-Spear and avenge your fallen father, Jarl Gripr. In its current demo state, there are lots of small gripes and unfinished edges, but that's to be expected. The core, however, has me totally sold, and I'll certainly be watching Norse: Oath of Blood closely as Arctic Hazard continues development.

The Norse: Oath of Blood demo is available now as part of Steam Next Fest, which runs until Monday October 20.

