You may have come across the name Nova Drift at least once in the last few years if you’re, like me, always on the hunt for new indie titles in the roguelike genre. Way, way back in 2017 Nova Drift developer Jeffrey Nielson launched a Kickstarter for the game that successfully funded the project, reaching his goal of $6,000. Now, seven years later, the 1.0 version of the game has hit Steam, enjoying incredible reviews and even a lower price for those willing to more than dip their toes in at launch.

Outer space is seemingly an increasingly relevant setting for video games, and Nova Drift certainly delivers on the colorful and exciting fantasy. Of course, this roguelike is more fanciful in its visual and combat approach, allowing players to enjoy experiencing and controlling the absolute chaos that outer space combat can deliver.

Nova Drift had been in early access release for multiple years before the 1.0 launch on Monday August 12. The game allows players to control a bio-mechanical ship where you’ll battle your way across dying stars and again extra-terrestrial foes. Some of the boss fights are truly exhilarating, and the combat certainly is a throwback to the early days of gaming. Nove Drift feels like somebody played Galaga in an arcade 40 years ago on magic mushrooms and couldn’t get the idea out of their head, and now, their vision has come to flourish on the indie scene.

One of the more exciting elements of Nova Drift is the ship customization, which nails the overall outer space fantasy element that calls players to commandeer a ship to their own personal liking. Like any action roguelike, as you progress throughout each run, you’ll be granted the ability to upgrade your ship into an increasingly celestial beast until it’s completely unrecognizable and slaying cosmic bosses with ease.

Nova Drift is on Steam sale for 20% off until Monday August 26, the base game costing a reduced $14.39/£11.12. You can get it here. If you’re interested in grabbing the game and the absolutely stellar soundtrack in a package deal, the bundle is 39% off, costing just $17.10/£13.21.

