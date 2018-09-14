Nvidia’s AI-powered DLSS support grows to 25 games for RTX graphics cards

Nvidia has announced nine more games will feature Deep Learning Super-Sampling (DLSS) support, bringing the total titles to 25 so far. Nvidia DLSS reportedly boosts performance of the latest Nvidia RTX cards by up to two times the performance of previous generation GPUs, while utilising TAA, and the likes of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, SCUM, Stormdivers, and Darksiders III have now joined the list of supported games.

DLSS, included within Nvidia’s RTX platform, leverages a deep neural network to infer the details required in a frame for less effort than non-AI enhanced approaches. It takes a similar approach to temporal anti-aliasing (TAA), which, in essence, utilises sampling across multiple frames to reduce aliasing. Whereas this is an imperfect algorithm, an AI that infers, or learns, how to best carry out similar anti-aliasing techniques is much better suited to the job. Enter: DLSS.

With the same set of samples, DLSS is able to guess, with high accuracy, what information is required for a high-quality final image. The Tensor Cores in the Turing GPU allow this to occur at a much faster pace than the Pascal architecture, and, in theory, results in performance far surpassing that of the GTX 1080 Ti in supported games.

Here’s the complete list of supported games:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Dauntless

Darksiders III

Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna

Fear The Wolves

Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition

Fractured Lands

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hitman 2

Islands of Nyne

Justice

JX3

KINETIK

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries

Outpost Zero

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Remnant: From The Ashes

SCUM

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Stormdivers

The Forge Arena

We Happy Few

But, alas, we don’t know exactly when each game will be going live with DLSS support. Some games in the list are available right now, and could potentially offer RTX platform support on day one (The RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti launch on September 20th), but that might not be the case for every title on the list.

Ray tracing, the headline feature of Nvidia’s latest graphics cards, itself won’t be available until Microsoft actually launches DirectX RT within the October Windows update. However, DLSS, which looks to be Nvidia’s implementation from the ground up, might be straight out the door if devs have been proactively working with Nvidia on day one deployment. That could really shake up the initial benchmarks.

Speaking of benchmarks, it’s only one more week to wait until full RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti performance is let loose on the internet, so make sure to check back for a complete performance breakdown once they’re live.