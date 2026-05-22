Grab 007 First Light for free, thanks to Nvidia

If you're champing at the bit to experience the cocktail-fuelled, suit-wearing, shooting shenanigans of Mr. Bond in 007 First Light, you'll want to pay attention to this offer from Nvidia. Sign up for its GeForce Now game streaming service, and you can get IOI's latest for free, saving you $70.

We're still a few days away from the 007 First Light release date, but when it rolls around, you'll be able to claim a code to add the title to your favorite game distribution service (Epic, Steam, etc), and then you'll be able to play it from anywhere in the world thanks to Nvidia's streaming tech. There is a not insignificant cost for GeForce Now, but if you were tempted to use the service anyway, this is a great offer to get you started on it.

To take advantage of this offer, you'll have to sign up for a year of GeForce Now Ultimate, which gets you access to an RTX 5080-class gaming experience running at up to 5K resolution and up to 360fps from just about anywhere in the world. So long as you have a compatible device to stream to - such as Android phones and tablets, non-gaming laptops, TVs, and more - and a fast enough internet connection, you can access this blistering performance in over 4,500 games, with 007 First Light, Forza Horizon 6, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 among the latest additions to the service.

Crucially, you do already have to own these games to access them, which is where the free 007 First Light code comes into play. You can sign up to GeForce Now, claim your code, and download it to your preferred game distribution platform, and then access it via GeForce Now.

As for the cost of this service, a 12-month subscription to GeForce Now Ultimate costs $199.99, so it certainly doesn't come cheap. However, with a free $70 game, if you were planning to buy 007 First Light anyway, that yearly subscription to an RTX 5080-powered gaming PC in the cloud breaks down to just $10.83 a month.

As for how well GeForce Now works, you can check out our experience using the latest RTX 5080 tier in our GeForce Now RTX 5080 test. As mentioned, a decent internet connection is needed, but otherwise, the image quality and smoothness of the experience are impressive, considering the game is running on a server many miles away.

The free game offer is available now via Nvidia's GeForce Now sign-up page, and runs until June 10 or "while supplies last," so if you're interested, you'll want to get in there sooner rather than later. You won't be able to claim your free game until it releases on May 27, but you will then have up to 90 days to exchange your code.