Nvidia fixes stability issues in Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, and more

Nvidia has rolled out a hotfix for its GeForce 516.59 driver, and it resolves performance woes in FPS games like Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, Overwatch, and Destiny 2. The patch resolves a host of issues that arrived with its latest graphics card software, including freezing, crashing, and stability woes.

The latest Nvidia Geforce Game Read driver arrived on June 28, adding optimisation for games like F1 2022 and Moster Hunter Rise. Unfortunately, it also caused a ruckus with longstanding favourites, rendering a few games unplayable. If you were struggling to start a match in Overwatch, the green team’s update was likely to blame, and it even hindered the abilities of DLSS in the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Nvidia 516.79 hotfix driver resolves the following issues:

Apex Legends – Improves gameplay stability [3661210]

Overwatch – Game may freeze on launching a match [3696921]

Dungeons 3 – Game will crash on startup [3691274]

Red Dead Redemption 2 Performance improvement when using DLSS is lower compared to previous drivers [3700239]

Destiny 2 Game may randomly freeze after launching game or during gameplay. [3685638]

Halo Infinite Increased stability during gameplay [3603261]

To fetch the hotfix manually, head over to Nvidia’s drivers page. If you’ve got GeForce Experience installed on your gaming PC or laptop, the update might already be waiting to download, and you’ll want to make sure your GPU is up-to-date if you haven’t done so in a while.