MSI’s Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop lineup has leaked online

Last month, we learned that mobile variants of Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti could pop up in 2022. While it’s likely that MSI plans to reveal its laptop lineup at CES 2022, the company’s hardware hand has been revealed, and it looks like eight RTX 3000 Ti-powered machines are on the cards.

Spotted by reliable leaker Momomo_us, the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti will feature in both MSI’s Raider and Stealth portable PCs, with Max-Q efficiency pushing some models into best gaming laptop territory. The spec list also mentions Intel’s Alder Lake i9-12900HK and i7-12700H, an unannounced CPU lineup that comes armed with six Performance cores and eight Efficient cores.

In terms of pricing, MSI’s monstrous top-end RTX 3080 Ti model is listed for €4,768 (roughly $5,379 USD), while the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti machine comes in at €2,691 (around $3,035 USD). Localised versions of these products could come bearing different price tags, but the leak does give us somewhat of an idea when it comes to cost.

It’s worth noting that Nvidia hasn’t announced any RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Ti mobile chips, so it’s best to take the retail blunder with a grain of salt for now. That said, it does seem like the green team is trying to cover all bases when it comes to graphics card options, as the company has a 12GB RTX 2060 release next week, and a new RTX 3050 desktop card is seemingly coming in January.

It appears that Nvidia is looking to pack 2022 with graphics card releases, as various refreshed RTX 3000 variants and brand new RTX 4070, RTX 4080, and RTX 4090 cards are rumoured to be in the pipeline. However, both Intel and AMD intend to fight for the best graphics card crown with new Arc Alchemist and Radeon GPU offerings, which means the green team’s fight for the crown is sure to be fierce.