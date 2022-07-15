Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 reportedly no longer delayed

The Nvidia RTX 4090 might not be delayed after all, as insiders agree it could pop up in October. Recent reports suggest a potential December RTX 4000 release date, but it’s likely the green team’s next graphics cards will debut in time for Halloween rather than Christmas.

Various reliable leakers believe the RTX 4090 will arrive in a few months’ time, including the gaming PC YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead. In an update video, MLID says Nvidia plans to launch the RTX 4000 series in October, and the company hasn’t canceled its potential full-fat 600W AD102 variant.

While the RTX 4090 is set to “launch” this October, One of MLID’s sources caveats that it’ll take a little longer for the “real Lovelace volume” to hit. In other words, RTX 4000 could officially arrive in October, but getting your paws on a shiny new GPU might take a little longer if retail stock is limited.

As always, you should take any and all RTX 4000 release date rumours with a grain of salt. However various leakers and insiders appear to agree on the next-gen GPU lineup’s ETA, as Kopite7kimi says they agree with Wccftech’s previous October predictions in a recent tweet.

As for the rest of RTX 4000 series, the rumour mill believes the RTX 4080 will show up in November, while you’ll need to wait for the festive season to grab an RTX 4070. Nvidia’s entry-level RTX 4060 contender isn’t expected to arrive until 2023, so don’t expect the firm to have all its GPU troops on the battlefield this year.