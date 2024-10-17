We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nvidia needs your help as it prepares to launch its new GPU app

A new survey is giving gamers the chance to say which features should be added into the Nvidia app before a wider release is planned.

Nvidia is seeking feedback to help improve its new GPU app
The Nvidia app is heading towards a wider public release and the company is asking for help in a new survey to choose which features should be added next. The company is planning to ditch its older Control Panel and GeForce Experience apps soon, but before it does that, it needs you to help it pick which features make the final cut.

While it’s still in beta testing, recent Nvidia app updates have made it the best way to manage some of the best graphics cards, like the RTX 4070 Super, from the GPU powerhouse. This new survey is the best way to get your opinions heard about the company’s new app, especially as Nvidia plans for it to exit beta by the end of the year.

Nvidia app feedback request on Reddit

It’s not afraid to get into the trenches to find out what gamers need, either. In a new Reddit post, an Nvidia rep explained that the company is seeking advice on how to keep the app “streamlined and lightweight as possible.” The rep also explained that some “legacy” features from other Nvidia apps, like managing 3D settings, might not make the cut, either because they’re outdated or largely unused.

There are six legacy features that Nvidia specifically mentions in its survey, including ambient occlusion and several anti-aliasing settings. It wants you to judge whether these features are important to you or not, and asks how you use them and why. If there are any other features that you want to mention, the survey asks you to do so.

There’s no end date for the survey, but Nvidia has promised that its new app will launch publicly by the end of the year, so there isn’t much time to get your thoughts in before that happens. Even if your favorite missing features aren’t launched by then, making sure to make your feelings heard through this survey might be the best way to get them added in the future. You can fill out the survey by clicking this link.

It’s all change for Nvidia, and we’re not just talking about an app, as its next-gen RTX 50-series GPUs are rumored to launch in January. You can check out our RTX 5090 guide for the rundown on everything we know so far about the new Nvidia flagship.

