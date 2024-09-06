Win this awesome Black Myth Wukong Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super GPU

Nvidia is giving away an incredible limited edition Black Myth Wukong version of its popular GeForce RTX 4080 Super Founders Edition graphics card. This GPU is more than capable of running this stunning game at the highest settings, with ray tracing, and it could be yours for free if you enter the competition.

We rank the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super as the best graphics card for under $1,000. Despite only offering the marginal gains over the base RTX 4080, it has a much fairer price. This top-end GPU also offers great ray tracing performance, while its support for frame generation as part of the Nvidia DLSS 3 tech suite enables you to boost frame rates by huge amounts in games that support it.

In order to win yourself a stunning Black Myth Wukong limited edition RTX 4080 Super, all you need to do is head over to this post on the Nvidia GeForce X (formerly Twitter) feed, reply saying what you’ve been enjoying about the game so far, and use the #BlackMythRTX hashtag in your reply.

Unusually, Nvidia hasn’t posted any competition rules alongside this post, or to its website from what I can see. This means it’s hard to discern an official end date, but based on typical social media competitions, one thing I do know is that you’ll need to make sure your account isn’t private in order to stand a chance of winning.

Nvidia is likely to reach out via X to contact the winner, given that no other details are provided as part of the entry. If you have a private account, Nvidia will not be able to direct message you and you could miss out on a free GPU, which would be devastating.

If you’re already playing the game, check out our best Black Myth Wukong mods guide so you can see what wonders the community has already created. We also have a guide to the best Black Myth Wukong builds if you’re struggling to cope with the boss rush format.