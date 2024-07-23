Nvidia’s new Titan GPU will beat the RTX 5090, according to leak

In a move that would certainly surprise us if it turns out to be true, one rumor merchant has suggested there could be a new Nvidia Titan AI graphics card in the works, based on the upcoming Blackwell GPU. This would be a return of the Titan branding after Nvidia chose not to release a Titan variant of its RTX 40 series Ada Lovelace GPUs.

Were such a card to be released, it would basically be a nailed on certainty to be the best graphics card you could buy, with previous Titan cards having been the very fastest variant of older Nvidia GPU architectures at the time of their release.

The rumor comes originally from YouTube tech leaker RedGamingTech (video below) and has been corroborated somewhat by regular Nvidia graphics leaker @kopitekimi on X (formerly Twitter), who is also cited as an original source for the leak by RedGamingTech. Regardless of exactly who leaked what to who and when, the story goes that Nvidia isn’t just working on a direct replacement for the RTX 4090 in the shape of an RTX 5090 but that there will be an even more powerful variant called the Titan or Titan AI.

Not only do we have an apparent name for this card but RedGamingTech even shows a performance chart for the new cards, suggesting RTX 5090 will be 48% faster than the RTX 4090 and the Titan AI will be 63% faster than the RTX 4090. The 48% difference for the RTX 5090 largely tallies with other rumors that have suggested Nvidia’s new flagship will sport roughly 50% more CUDA cores but this is the first time we’ve heard mention of an even faster card.

Crucially, while there is likely room in Nvidia’s product stack to produce a new Titan that uses just a little more of the largest Blackwell GPU dies than the RTX 5090 but not quite as much as Blackwell GPUs destined for AI servers, there’s a lot of uncertainty over whether Nvidia would want to bother with releasing such a product. Supposedly, a Titan based on the current Ada architecture was in the works but then Nvidia realised it simply didn’t need to release such a product given the raw power and market dominance of the RTX 4090. That situation doesn’t seem like it would be any different when the RTX 5000 series arrives.

This is something @kopitekimi eludes to in their posts on X, saying “The biggest problem is whether it will actually be used for sale. Titan based on Ada Lovelace also exists, but it has never been sold.”

What probably isn’t without doubt is that there will be some gamers that would pay almost any amount to have the very fastest gaming GPU possible. But such gamers will just have to wait and see if there is actually anything to these rumors or if they’ll just have to make do with lowly RTX 5090 instead.

In other future GPU news, the current word on the street is that the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 release won’t be until 2025. Meanwhile, news on AMD’s next-gen flagship card suggests the RDNA 4 card will be slower than the RX 7900 XTX, which is disappointing to say the least.