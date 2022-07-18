Nvidia Broadcast features come to Corsair iCue and Elgato software

Nvidia Broadcast is now built-in to Corsair iCue and Elgato software, allowing those with GeForce RTX GPUs to enhance their microphone and webcam quality

New versions of Corsair iCue and Elgato software are now available that include newly built in Nvidia Broadcast features, meaning if you have compatible peripherals and a GeForce RTX GPU you’ll now be able to access some AI enhancements. While these technologies are primarily focussed on bolstering the quality of your streaming setup, they can also help in other applications like Discord, Zoom, and more.

Both Corsair iCue and Elgato Wave Link now boast Nvidia Broadcast Noise Removal, which aims to give the best gaming headsets and microphones noise-cancelling capabilities by removing unwanted ambient noise. Meanwhile, Elgato Camera Hub has gained a new ‘AI Background’ feature, allowing you to apply blur effects as well as custom backdrops to supported webcams.

You’ll naturally need to update Corsair iCue and whatever Elgato software you have installed on your gaming PC to access these features. This can be done from inside the applications themselves, but we’ve provided links down below to download pages:

We hope that Nvidia Brodcast eventually makes its way into other peripheral software like Razer Synapse or Logitech G Hub, especially considering that both companies produce some of the best webcams in the market. Better still, we’d love to see competing solutions come from AMD and Intel, making the race for the best graphics card that much more exciting for us would-be buyers.

