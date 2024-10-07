Nvidia CES 2025 keynote confirmed as RTX 5090 reveal rumors heat up

The Nvidia CES 2025 keynote has been confirmed, and Jensen Huang will once again take to the stage to reveal the latest hardware and software updates from the company. This year’s keynote is all the more exciting as it’s expected to be where the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are revealed.

While the GeForce RTX 5090 release date is still being kept under wraps by Nvidia, rumors of a CES 2025 reveal have been running rampant for a few months after an RTX 5090 launch date leak suggested the iconic trade show would be where the new GPUs are going to debut. While the RTX 5090 is expected to be the best graphics card for gaming, leaks suggest the new RTX 5080 will be much less powerful.

Despite all the cloak and dagger regarding the new RTX GPUs, the announcement of Nvidia’s keynote was thankfully, quite straightforward. A blog post has gone live on the CES website, detailing that Jensen Huang will take to the stage as a keynote speaker on January 6, 2025, at 6:30pm PDT.

If this is in fact where we learn about the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080, we’re hoping we can expect to see the cards released before that month is over. CES is a hectic time of year for the tech industry, but while Nvidia looks to once again dominate the high-end gaming graphics market, we know that AMD won’t be challenging it.

Confirmed during a Q&A at IFA 2024 in Cologne, AMD stated it will “focus on scale” and is moving its attention to products that can appeal to a larger share of gamers. In simple terms, it’s attacking the mid-to-budget audience, because it’s bigger than that of the high-end enthusiast market.

Nvidia’s presence at CES is no surprise, but this news will no doubt have PC gamers excited. However, there’s plenty of time until CES 2025, and we’ve got the Intel Arrow Lake launch, as well as the latest AMD X3D CPUs, to come before then.