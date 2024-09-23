This Cybertruck mini gaming PC now has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Yes, a Cybertruck mini PC exists, and while the Indiegogo project behind it lists the four-wheeled gaming PC as being still in development, one creative YouTuber has managed to get hold of one and perform a slight upgrade. Normally equipped with an AMD Ryzen 8840HS APU, Dawid Does Tech Stuff has taken this car’s GPU power up a notch by strapping an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 to the roof.

While we’ve not yet had a chance to test if the Xyber XPC is worthy of a place on the best gaming PC lists of the world – with or without an Nvidia RTX 4090 upgrade – we can assuredly say it’s among the most striking-looking PCs we’ve seen that isn’t a one-off PC mod. It even comes with working headlights and doors!

Dawid Does Tech Stuff’s Cybertruck PC mod is surprisingly straightforward in some ways. Pulling apart the Xyber PC‘s frame, which consists mainly of three large plastic pieces – the chassis, interior, and bodywork – provides access to the PC itself, which is essentially just a laptop’s innards. All the key components are on one board, including the CPU, memory, M.2 SSD storage, M.2 Wi-Fi card, two cooling fans, and everything else besides.

To start the mod, Dawid Does Tech Stuff removes the Wi-Fi card to gain access to its M.2 interface and plugs in an adapter that converts that connection to a PCIe slot. Plugging the card into the slot and adding power from an external power supply means the card was able to be detected by the Windows installation. An install of Nvidia’s driver and setting the PC to use the graphics card for running games, rather than using the integrated graphics, was enough to make it run.

Except that performance was terrible and needed several more BIOS tweaks to get the card to run properly at all. Even then, it only ran about as fast as the AMD Ryzen 8840HS’s integrated graphics.

The problem was that the Wi-Fi card adapter was restricted to only using two PCIe lanes, with graphics cards normally expecting 16; even fast M.2 drives expect four lanes. The Wi-Fi slot simply doesn’t have the bandwidth for the amount of data being thrown back and forth to a graphics card. It did amusingly result in a card as powerful as the RTX 4090 consuming only 50W, though, as it was put under such low load.

To get around this, Dawid Does Tech Stuff resorted to using a second four-lane M.2 slot on the motherboard intended for SSDs, but which would have been inaccessible using a normal adapter. To get around this, the modder used an optical PCIe adapter instead of a conventional ribbon cable adapter.

With this setup, the PC romped away, delivering much faster frame rates than the integrated graphics system, while chewing through 400W of power – that’s more like it!

Crucially, while such a mod would work on all manner of similar mini PCs, one aspect of the Cybertruck itself made the mod that much more viable. Its boxy shape allowed for the RTX 4090 to simply rest on the flat slope of the mini EV behemoth’s roof.

Ok, so maybe it’s not the most sensible gaming PC setup for most gamers. So, if you’re looking for a more down-to-earth PC upgrade guide, check out our guide on how to build a gaming PC, which teaches you every step of the process for putting together a new rig.