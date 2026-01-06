Nvidia DLSS 4.5 can now do up to 6x multi frame gen and brings a major boost to upscaling quality

Nvidia DLSS 4.5 is here, and it brings some surprisingly significant changes, for a tech that you might have thought was already close to being as good as it can get. A new second-gen transformer model greatly improves upscaling image quality, according to Nvidia, while frame gen has seen the addition of both up to 6x multi-frame gen and the option to have frame generation work dynamically, only adding AI-generated frames when frame rate drops demand it.

With AMD FSR having only recently caught up with DLSS, thanks to FSR Redstone, it looks like Nvidia is about to stretch its 'fake frame' and 'fake resolution' advantage even further. What's more, the new upscaling is also available for all RTX GPU owners, so most Nvidia gamers will be able to experience the improved image quality, not just those with the latest and best graphics cards.

Looking closer at the new Super Resolution upscaler, with the release of DLSS 4, Nvidia moved its AI model from a convolutional neural network (CNN) model to a transformer model, and this has already brought major gains in image quality. However, the new DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution uses a second-gen transformer model trained on even higher-quality sample images to deliver major improvements to particle effects, motion blur, and overall clarity, as demonstrated in the video below.

There's a small 2-3% performance cost to the new model - with the first-gen transformer model already having a small performance cost compared to the old CNN model - so you might not want to opt for it if you're trying to eke out every last drop of performance. However, the improved image quality means there's a good chance you'll be able to run DLSS 4.5 at, say, Balanced mode and get as good image quality and performance as when running in Quality mode using the old model.

You can enable the new model right now by downloading the latest beta version of the Nvidia App, with a full release arriving on January 13. Once downloaded, just head to the 'DLSS Override feature - Model Presets' setting in the Graphics tab and select the 'Latest' version. This new model is available to users of all RTX GPUs, though the extra performance hit means it may not be the best choice for users of older, mid-range RTX 2000 cards, for instance.

As for Multi Frame Generation (MFG), Nvidia DLSS 4.5 adds two new features. The first is the ability to enable not just 2x, 3x, or 4x frame gen, but up to 6x frame gen. That means for every one conventionally rendered frame, you'll get five AI-generated frames. Given frame gen tends to add latency to your games - to the point where I've tended not to recommend using more than 2x frame gen unless you really need to - the use of up to 6x frame gen seems questionable, but the option will soon be there if you want it.

More obviously useful is the new DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation (DMFG). This allows the system to manage frame generation for you, keeping it turned off if your game is hitting your target frame rate but enabling it if your frame rate drops. Typically, MFG is best enabled when you already have a reasonably high frame rate but want to ensure you match the high refresh rate of, say, a 240Hz monitor. With DMFG, you can ensure you always hit that target while still benefiting from no frame gen when your game is already running smoothly.

Both DMFG and the new 6x mode aren't available yet, but will arrive "this spring." Both will only be available for use on RTX 50 series GPUs, though, with no older RTX cards supported.