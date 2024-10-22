Nvidia GeForce GPU owners need this new update for Call of Duty Black Ops 6

If you’re gearing up for Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and more, you’ll be wanting to download the new Nvidia driver that just dropped today. Bringing official support for these titles, along with confirmed use of a variety of Nvidia DLSS options, you’ll get the best stability, performance, and visuals if you download and install this new release.

A total of eight new releases are getting their official Nvidia stamp of driver-support approval with this new 566.03 release, making a significant portion of the best graphics card options ready for some of the best games you’ll see released in the next few weeks.

With AMD having secured a prominent place in the marketing for Call of Duty Black Ops 6, with support for AMD FSR emblazoned across the game’s launch trailer, Nvidia isn’t pushing its own exclusive features as being present in the new game or this driver release. However, this release does mark the point where “you’ll optimize your experience” with the new title when using Nvidia graphics cards.

More prominent is the company’s feature support in Alan Wake 2: The Lake House. The new expansion, which sees you explore the eerie shores of Cauldron Lake, will have support for full ray tracing that Nvidia says will be delivered with “excellent performance,” thanks to several Nvidia goodies in the game.

Several key Nvidia features are supported by the Alan Wake 2, including Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, as well as its new Ray Reconstruction tech. The game also arrives with support for Nvidia Reflex, with this driver ensuring all these features should work exactly as intended.

With the Red Dead Redemption Steam release date imminent, Nvidia has also gone big on support for this title. The company highlights that along with a host of PC-specific enhancements will allow for a better-looking, smoother-running game, with support on day one for DLSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation, as well as Nvidia Reflex.

As for those looking to jump into Dragon Age The Veilguard, in this title, you’ll get support for DLSS Frame Generation, Nvidia Reflex, and ray-traced ambient occlusion and ray-traced reflections, all with support from this latest driver.

Along with official support for new games – the full details of which you can find here, the new release also includes support for 32 new G-Sync compatible monitors and a fix for the bug where the Digital Vibrance setting doesn’t persist when waking your computer from sleep mode or when rebooting it. To download the new driver head over to here.

If you’re wondering just whether you’re system is actually primed to perform in Call of Duty Black Ops 6, you can check the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 system requirements to find out.