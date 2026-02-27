The latest Nvidia driver has "a bug" bad enough that it's been pulled, but there's an easy fix if you downloaded it

Nvidia has just pulled its latest driver release, citing "a bug" that, according to the company, is causing issues with fan control, but some users report is also resulting in instability. The Nvidia driver issue affects the very latest official release, numbered 595.59, and Nvidia is advising users to uninstall this version and perform a clean installation of version 591.86 instead.

With Nvidia dominating the graphics card market at the moment, the potential number of users affected by this issue is vast. However, indications are that the driver release is still stable enough that you should be able to boot up and install a stable version without issue. Nvidia has also already removed version 595.59 from its download page, with the latest release reverted back to 591.86.

Problems with this Nvidia driver have been reported by users of Nvidia's official GeForce Forums, among other places, with issues mentioned including fans not being detected, only one fan being left working, and clock-speed instability.

The GeForce 595.59 WHQL Game Ready driver, to give it its full name, was meant to provide day-one support for Resident Evil Requiem and Marathon. These games will still work on older driver versions, but there may be bugs that should have been fixed with this release.

The update also included fixes for other games, such as intermittent black bar flickering in The Ascent, green artifacts in Total War: Three Kingdoms, and crash issues in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. This release also addressed image corruption in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and performance drops in Act 4 Part 1 of Quantum Break. As such, if any of these issues are affecting your system, you'll have to wait until a revised version of 595.59 is released.

Nvidia hasn't provided an estimated time for a fixed version of this driver, but has stated that its team is investigating.