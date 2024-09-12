Game Ready Drivers are now available to download for EA Sports FC 25, God of War: Ragnarok, and Final Fantasy XVI, thanks to Nvidia‘s latest update. Each game gets a different set of Nvidia-specific features ranging from full DLSS 3 support to just game-ready optimal settings.

Whether you have one of the best graphics cards on the market, or something a little more mature, Nvidia ensures its GPUs are supported with regular updates to offer the best performance possible in the latest releases. This new GeForce Game Ready 561.09 WHQL driver is available to download via GeForce Experience or the Nvidia App right now.

EA Sports FC 25 is by far the outlier when it comes to the new games being supported. There is no mention of DLSS, ray tracing, or setting support. Instead, players are just encouraged to download the driver to get the optimal experience.

Final Fantasy XVI and God of War: Ragnarok, however, are both getting Nvidia DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex support, while FF XVI also gets DLAA support as an added bonus. Frame generation will be available in both games, which is great news for anyone with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series card as it will aid in reaching the best performance number possible.

Elsewhere in this driver update, optimal setting profiles have been added for three new games; Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, and F1 Manager 2024.

In a separate update for GeForce Now, Nvidia is adding the following games to its cloud-based streaming service:

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Daw of Defiance

Fort Solis

XIII

Squirrel With a Gun

King Arthur: Legion IX

Tyranny – Gold Edition

Ever wonder what happens to old GPUs that aren’t used anymore? Well, one ancient Nvidia graphics card recently got turned into a $1,000 fashion accessory.