Nvidia is so dominated by AI, it no longer sees gaming GPUs as a standalone section of its business

Nvidia GPUs for gaming are now such a small part of the company's business that it's changing the way it files its financial reports. Instead of having a separate section for gaming, it's now mashing together everything that isn't data center chips into one division. This means that gaming GPUs, GeForce Now, and any other game-related revenue are being reported alongside workstation GPUs, AI models, automotive chips, robotics, and more, as part of the "Edge Computing" section of the business.

Edge Computing makes up less than 10% of Nvidia's business, despite its best graphics card, the RTX 5090, selling for over $4,000 at the moment. That "less than 10%" still amounts to $6.4 billion in revenue in the last quarter, but it is dwarfed by the $75.2 billion made by the Data Center division of the company.

NVIDIA detailed this new reporting style in its latest "Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2027" report. In it, the company explains that it is "transitioning to a new reporting framework that better reflects its current and future growth drivers."

It's a notable contrast to the company's usual reporting style, with its previous quarter report - the fourth quarter report for financial year 2026 - listing four divisions for the business. These were Data Center, Gaming and AI, Professional Visualization, and Automotive and Robotics.

The fact that the company was rolling Gaming up with AI (which is the division of the business dealing in selling/developing AI models, as opposed to the data center division that deals in selling the chips to run those models) already made its previous reports a little less clear, in terms of how different parts of the business were truly doing. However, now it has taken things a step further.

Regardless of what Nvidia calls this section of its business, it notes that first-quarter Edge Computing revenue was up 10% from the previous quarter, and up 29% from a year ago. It's just that we can't tell from this report whether gaming, AI, automotive, or some other section of Edge Computing was largely responsible for that growth.

The company also highlights the release of DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation in the last quarter period, and that it previewed DLSS 5, which it calls "Nvidia's most significant graphics breakthrough since ray tracing in 2018." Much of the public response to DLSS 5's on-the-fly AI image generation wasn't quite so glowing, but its full impact remains to be seen.

As for that $75.2 billion in data center revenue, it's the highest ever for the company and is a 21% rise from the previous quarter and up 92% from a year ago. Who knows what might ultimately come of the AI bubble, but Nvidia is certainly making the most of it while it's around.