Gaming PC modder turns Xbox fridge into dinky Nvidia RTX rig

A gaming PC modder has transformed an Xbox mini fridge into a dinky rig, and it’s fuelling our Series X Pro desires. Naturally, you can’t store a few cold ones in this creative build, but there is enough room for a chonky Nvidia RTX graphics card within the chilly custom case.

Created by Tiktoker Arkitechnology, the Xbox Fridge gaming PC crams a fully-fledged desktop machine into the confines of Microsoft’s novelty Series X cuboid. While compact rigs usually come equipped with entry-level GPUs, the repurposed appliance houses an MSI GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card and a 750W power supply.

This project may sound bananas, but it’s actually more conventional than the creator’s previous setup, as the rig’s innards previously operated within a gaming desk drawer. That said, the fridge PC does come with a few caveats, as its AIO cooler hangs out of the back of the build.



Image Credit: Arkitechnology

The custom Xbox fridge gaming PC is far from perfect, and Arkitechnology is considering migrating the parts to a Meshalicious mini-ITX case. That said, the creator is also open to suggestions, and viewers have already proposed new absurd build ideas, like a Microwave PC and system that lives in the walls, which sounds a bit like a ’90s Wes Craven horror flick.

Creative gaming PC builds are certainly our jam, and the idea of a mini fridge rig is both amusing and captivating. However, Microsoft might also want to pay attention to this unconventional project, as an official system like this could help bridge the gap between the company’s console and PC ambitions. In other words, if an Xbox-branded PC were to ever exist, it’d probably look a bit like this.

