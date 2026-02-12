Nvidia GeForce Now just landed on Amazon Fire TV, making couch PC gaming easier than ever

Nvidia has just announced that its new GeForce Now app for Amazon Fire TV devices is finally available, making it super easy to play PC games on TVs or other Amazon Fire TV-enabled devices. Arriving a month after its initial reveal, the new app means gamers only need a Bluetooth controller to get gaming and enjoy up to RTX 5080-level performance.

Being able to play PC games from just about anywhere in the world has long been a hope and dream of many gamers, whether it's the desire to be able to fire up Fortnite on your phone, tap into Team Fortress on your tablet, or play Monopoly Go on the… You get the picture. Nvidia GeForce Now lets you do that by using Nvidia's game servers to stream the games you own to a multitude of apps that work on all sorts of devices, including the best gaming handhelds, opening up the ability for gamers to use the powerful hardware of a PC to play on devices that don't even have any built-in gaming hardware.

The Amazon Fire TV app is just the latest addition to GeForce Now's list of supported platforms, with apps also available for Windows, Linux, MacOS, ChromeOS, Android, and more. I love using it on my Steam Deck, but phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and more can join in the fun too.

The new app is available now to download via the app stores on Amazon Fire TV devices, whether that's TVs with the app built in or via Fire TV Sticks.

Also announced today is that joining the list of over 4,000 games already available on GeForce Now are titles such as Disciples: Domination, REANIMAL (which releases on Steam Friday, February 13), and Kingdom Come: Deliverance through Game Pass (also releases February 13).

You can join GeForce Now for free, but this only gets you access to "2,000+" games, with performance of up to 60fps at 1080p, and you're limited to one-hour-long sessions at a time. For $9.99, you can play for six hours at 1440p@60fps and have access to 4,000+ games, while for $19.99 you can play for eight hours at 5K and up to 240fps. You can sign up via this link to Nvidia's GeForce Now page.