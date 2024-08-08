Play Black Myth: Wukong sooner than most, thanks to Nvidia

Nvidia has just added five new games to its game-streaming service, GeForce Now, with the biggest of the new titles being the much anticipated Black Myth: Wukong. If you subscribe to the service, you’ll be able to play the game the moment it lands, with no need to wait potentially hours for it to download.

What’s more, while there are many good reasons to buy one of the best graphics cards for your gaming PC if you can afford one, with GeForce Now you don’t need a powerful graphics card because Nvidia‘s servers do the work for you. You just log in on basically any device and you can stream to your heart’s content.

Along with Black Myth: Wukong the new update includes the amazingly fun-looking Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. You can even play the demo of Square Enix’s new recently announced RPG Visions of Mana. The full list of games included with the latest update are:

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks (New release on Steam, Auust. 6

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (New release on Steam, August 8

Ratten Reich (New release on Steam, August 9

Nine Sols (Steam

Visions of Mana Demo (Steam)

Nvidia has also reached a key milestone as part of this latest GeForce Now update, which is that the service has now surpassed offering 2,000 games for you to stream at your leisure. As ever with GeForce now, the big caveat to note is that you don’t just get access to all those games once you sign up, but instead you already have to own each one. GeForce Now just lets you play them via a streaming service rather than directly on your PC.

That’s great if you just want to play Once Human on your ROG Ally X, or fire up Diablo 4 on your non-gaming laptop, but it’s not so great if you’re just starting out in PC gaming and want a way to play lots of games on your basic PC without forking out loads of cash.

Nonetheless, if you were planning on buying and playing any of those 2,000 titles anyway, GeForce Now lets you play quicker and on more devices than any other way. What’s more, you can also get a copy of Black Myth: Wukong for free when you buy certain Nvidia graphics cards.

For more on what we know about Black Myth: Wukong so far, check out our Black Myth: Wukong release date guide. Also, check out our Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review to see if that’s a title you want to add to your roster too.