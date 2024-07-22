Nvidia slashes prices of GeForce Now subscriptions, but not for long

The cloud-based game streaming service Nvidia GeForce Now is currently a lot cheaper to subscribe to thanks to a new offer. You can save 50% on the one and six-month subscriptions for both the Priority and Ultimate tiers until August 18.

Cloud gaming is a great way to work around the power limitations of the best handheld gaming PCs, or if your home rig doesn’t have what it takes to run the latest and greatest games. If you own titles that are included in Nvidia GeForce Now, the best way to play them is with a Priority or Ultimate subscription.

Nvidia has reduced the price of its GeForce Now Priority membership to $4.99 for one month, or $24.99 for six months. At this level, you get access to ad-free gaming on a premium RTX-enabled gaming rig at 1080p, 60fps for up to six hours per session.

At the Ultimate tier, it’s now $9.99 for one month or $49.99 for six months. This gets you ad-free access to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 gaming rig for up to eight hours per session at 4K, 240fps.

In both cases, you’ll have prioritized access to gaming services over free users, with Ultimate leading the way with no expected wait times to access a rig. The session limits are also not to be misunderstood as daily limits. Once you hit a session limit, you’re free to head right back into a new session and start playing again.

These prices are only valid until August 18, 2024, and only apply to the memberships purchased during the promotional period. Once renewal is due, the pricing will return to the normal structure.

On PC, you can use GeForce Now directly in the new Nvidia App, as for the Steam Deck, Nvidia recently made it easier than ever to access your cloud library on the go.

