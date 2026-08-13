GeForce NOW comes to Linux, as Nvidia's game streaming service exits beta

Previously only available in beta form, Nvidia has now released the complete version of its GeForce NOW cloud streaming software for Linux users, bringing a final layer of stability and polish to the program.

With the prices of graphics cards and RAM hitting record highs and causing many new PC builds to become prohibitively expensive, resorting to cloud-streaming services such as Nvidia's GeForce NOW to play your existing game libraries across storefronts such as Steam and Epic Games is making more and more sense, particularly when even its highest tier membership, with 5K streaming and up to 360 FPS, starts at $19.99 per month.

Nvidia's GeForce NOW service has already proven its usefulness with stable builds available for Windows and macOS, but if you've been using a Linux-based laptop, handheld, or mini PC to stream some of this year's best PC games through this program, your experience has just taken a step up. Today, the native Linux application for GeForce NOW has exited its beta phase, bringing complete and improved access to Nvidia's cloud gaming infrastructure - allowing you to stream games at up to RTX 5080-levels of graphical fidelity (provided your internet is up to scratch).

While Linux users could already access the GeForce NOW service through the web browser-based version or through a beta-stage build, this official release brings much improved 'performance, stability, and polish', according to Nvidia.

Officially, Nvidia only guarantees support for the Linux program on those running Ubuntu 24.04 or later, so stability with other Linux distributions isn't guaranteed - but it's always worth giving it a shot yourself, if you're looking to run the application on an alternative distro.

The milestone of the Linux GeForce NOW program moving out of beta comes as Nvidia adds yet a further nine games to the streaming platform, including the brand new Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. These new titles add to the 4,500-plus games already compatible with the GeForce NOW service, allowing users to stream much of their existing purchased games across a multitude of storefronts. However, as this service gets increasingly popular, some restrictions to the service have now taken place - with Nvidia implementing a 100-hour monthly streaming cap for all users since the start of 2026.