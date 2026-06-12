Nvidia GeForce Now annual plans just dropped to as low as $64.99 in summer sale

Nvidia has kicked off its summer sale in style, with a big price drop on its GeForce Now cloud gaming service. Sign up right now and you can save up to $70 on an annual plan, which amounts to a 35% saving. This GeForce Now sale applies to both the Performance and Ultimate plans, so you can get an annual plan from as little as $64.99.

GeForce Now can also be accessed for free, but this comes with some serious limitations. Instead, if you're interested in accessing the Nvidia cloud gaming service, the experience is far more complete with a paid plan. These come in the form of day passes or rolling monthly plans, but the annual plans are by far the best value-wise and, thankfully, they're on sale.

Opt for the Performance plan, and instead of paying the usual $99.99 upfront, you'll be paying only $64.99, which is a $35 saving. Meanwhile, the Ultimate plan is normally priced at $199.99 but is down to just $129.99 during this sale, saving you a massive $70.

In terms of what these pricing tiers offer, the free version of GeForce Now gets you game sessions of up to an hour, resolutions up to 1080p, access to 2,000+ games, and you potentially have to queue for access. The Performance plan expands the game library to 4,500+, you can play for upwards of six hours, you get priority queuing, and you can play at 1440p at 60fps. Meanwhile, the Ultimate plan gets you up to eight hour gaming sessions plus the option to play at up to 5K resolution and 360fps.

As per usual with GeForce Now, you'll need to already own any of the games you plan to play on the service. GeForce Now just unlocks the ability to play those games on a wide range of devices from just about anywhere in the world. So long as you have a strong, low-latency internet connection (and the service isn't blocked for some reason), you can get playing on your phone, tablet, smart TV, and more.

We recently tested the latest GeForce Now Ultimate with RTX 5080 tier, which gets you access to rigs equipped with powerful RTX 5080 GPUs, and able to play at up to 360fps and 5K resolution. We were bowled over by how responsive games felt, and how incredible they looked. It's not a service that's going to replace your desktop PC for playing competitive titles, particularly if you play with a keyboard and mouse, but for playing with a controller and experiencing slightly less performance-focused titles, it's impressive.

You can sign up for the new discounts on the GeForce Now membership page, with the discount available until Wednesday July 8. The discounted rate also only lasts one year, after which your rate will increase to the standard level, unless you cancel before renewal.