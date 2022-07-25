Gamer orders GeForce RTX 3090 Ti from Amazon, receives sand

Instead of getting a top tier Nvidia GPU, Brazilian gamer Maurício Takeda found their GeForce RTX 3090 Ti from Amazon had been replaced by tubs of heavy sand

With GeForce RTX 3090 Ti prices now falling well below MSRP following the most recent crash in the value of cryptocurrency, many are understandably jumping at the bit to get their hands on team green’s best graphics card. However, one unfortunate person appears to have had a rough time with their recent Nvidia GPU purchase.

Brazilian gamer Maurício Takeda claims they bought what they thought would be a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti from Amazon, only to find a plastic tub and two jars full of sand inside the box upon its arrival (via Videocardz).

Takeda has been seemingly cheated out of 14,500 BRL (approx. $2,637 USD / £2,189 GBP) and has reportedly had great difficulty getting a refund, with one customer service agent allegedly sending him a link to delete his account. They have since filed a lawsuit, which has apparently finally prompted Amazon to take steps to resolve the issue.

Thankfully, Takeda’s case is on the exceptional side, so for now we wouldn’t dissuade you from purchasing any graphics cards from Amazon that are fulfilled by the company. However, it may be worth holding off on purchasing any GPUs now ahead of the RDNA 3 and RTX 4000 release date, which should both fall later this year.

