These Nvidia GeForce GPUs just got a lot cheaper, but only in the UK

It’s Nvidia deals week in the UK, and this means there’s never been a better time to upgrade your existing graphics card to a shiny new GeForce RTX 40-series option, with up to £150 in savings available on certain cards.

Two of the cards included in this week’s deals are on our list of the best graphics cards you can buy right now. In our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super review, we praise the performance-to-value ratio, with small gains made over the base RTX 4080 and a sub-£1,000 RRP, and this only gets better thanks to the Nvidia deals running for just this week.

We’ve already covered one of these UK-exclusive RTX deals that went live a little early, that being the GeForce RTX 4060, which dropped from £319.99 to £254.99. That was specifically on the MSI Ventus RTX 4060 8GB 2x OC, but there are two further deals on RTX 4060 cards are worth checking out.

The Palit RTX 4060 Storm X and Asus RTX 4060 Dual Evo OC are both available on similar deals. The Palit RTX 4060 drops to £259.99 from £275.99 while the Asus card was £299.99 but is now £269.99.

Moving up in graphics horsepower, there are four deals on the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, a card that, despite maintaining the 8GB VRAM of the RTX 4060, provides more ray-tracing cores, allowing for more gaming power.

Up next is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, which is a big step up from both the previous 4060 cards and is an ideal option for those looking to game at 1440p – you also get a useful increase in VRAM, from 8GB to 12GB. There are two RTX 4070 deals to check out.

Next, it’s the GeForce RTX 4070 Super and RTX 4070 Ti Super, and we have five total deals across these two cards. The RTX 4070 Super offers more CUDA cores over its non-Super sibling while the RTX 4070 Ti Super upgrades the 12GB VRAM of the 4070 Ti up to 16GB to unlock further performance gains and allow for excellent VR performance.

Finally, we have a single offer on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, where the Gainward Panther OC has dropped from £989.99 to £889.99, a nice round £100 saving.

If you’re chasing a GPU deal in the US, instead, you can check out this stunning AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX deal available at Best Buy, you even get some free games with the card.