Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Titan renders may showcase humongous GPU

PC builders may never actually see the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Titan in the flesh, but that doesn’t mean we’ll never know what the graphics card looks like. In fact, an alleged image of the pixel pusher has led to the production of several renders of the mythical GPU. As you might expect… it’s bloody enormous.

Even without any benchmarks to back up the claim, it’s a safe bet that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 Titan would be the best graphics card for those who demand the absolute best performance, price be damned. That is, of course, if you could fit the thing inside your gaming PC (let alone have your motherboard support its weight).

Glimpses of the humongous GPU come courtesy of Moore’s Law Is Dead, who shares an extreme close up of an alleged RTX 4000 Titan graphics card. Unfortunately for us, they’ve opted not to share too much of the photograph in a bid to (understandably) protect their sources. However, MLID is more than happy to share renders of the pixel pusher.

The cooler design doesn’t differ too much from the RTX 4090 and 4080 Founders Edition reference cards we’re all familiar with, save for its size and its dual 16-pin connectors. The Titan would eat up four slots from your system’s case, and would naturally require a beefy power supply.

Don’t expect to see an RTX 4000 Titan materialise anytime soon, as Nvidia currently enjoy a comfortable performance lead over its competition for now. Besides, given that it was reportedly cancelled due to melting itself it’s probably for the best it remains behind closed doors.